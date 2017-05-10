Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Register with EBR
Wind News

GE wins turbine contract for 199.5MW wind projects in China

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 May 2017

GE Renewable Energy has secured a wind turbine contract from HECIC for Senjitu III & Qiansongba wind projects in China.

Under the deal, the projects will be supplied with a total of 81 wind turbine units, including 54 units of GE’s 2.75-120 wind turbines and 27 units of GE’s 1.85-82.5 wind turbines.

The wind turbine units will be installed at the 199.5MW Senjitu III & Qiansongba wind projects in the Fengning county of the Hebei province.

The blades of the turbines will be produced by LM Wind Power, which was recently acquired by GE Renewable Energy. In addition, the scope of the deal includes GE’s Digital Wind Farm solutions and a two-year warranty.

The electricity generated at the project can be supplied to around 800,000 homes in the country. It will be connected to the North China Power Grid, helping to replace coal fired power with cleaner energy sources.

GE’s software will help to monitor wind operations, including asset performance management, operations optimization, reliability management and fleet excellence.

With commercial operations at the wind project are expected to start by the end of this year, the installation activities will be carried out in 2017.

GE onshore wind business president and CEO Pete McCabe said: “This is a significant step forward for both GE and HECIC in China, and this deal will help to expand HECIC’s renewable energy presence in China.

“Together we will now be delivering more than 1 GW of wind power in country. We are committed to continue our investment in technology that will bring high-quality, reliable power to the region for many years to come.”

