GE to supply turbines for Mass Energy's 100MW wind project in Jordan

GE Renewable Energy, a $10bn start-up, has been selected to provide 3.6-137 wind turbines to Mass Energy Group’s planned 100MW Mass Wind project in Jordan.

As part of the contract, GE Renewable Energy and its consortium partner Elecnor will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, which is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2019.

Expected to meet the power requirements of more than 150,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by 233,800 metric tons annually, the wind farm is set to contribute to Jordan’s 2025 renewable energy targets.

By 2025, the country intends to have to increase the renewable energy share in the total energy mix to 11% as well as drive domestic energy production to 39%.

GE onshore wind business general manager for Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey Manar Al Moneef said: “The greenfield wind project in Rashadeh is aligned with Jordan’s Vision 2025 to strengthen the renewable energy sector and boost domestic energy production, and adds significant value to the economy and the local community.

“Through our cooperation with Mass Global for its first project in Jordan, we are proud to provide our advanced wind technology that is ideally suited for Jordan and the region’s needs.”

The wind power project contract marks first of its kind for GE in Jordan and first renewable energy project by Mass Energy Group, a unit of Mass Global.

Mass Global's Jordanian renewable energy division director general Shadi Abu Al-Khair said: “To develop this project is a milestone in our international expansion and our commitment to showcase our competencies in the energy and renewable energy sectors across the region.

“GE’s wind technology is leveraged globally, and by working with GE, we are bringing highly flexible and efficient operations to the new wind farm that will serve Jordan’s people.”

Image: A GE’s wind turbine. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.