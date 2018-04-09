Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

GE to supply turbines for Mass Energy's 100MW wind project in Jordan

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 April 2018

GE Renewable Energy, a $10bn start-up, has been selected to provide 3.6-137 wind turbines to Mass Energy Group’s planned 100MW Mass Wind project in Jordan.

As part of the contract, GE Renewable Energy and its consortium partner Elecnor will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, which is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2019.

Expected to meet the power requirements of more than 150,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by 233,800 metric tons annually, the wind farm is set to contribute to Jordan’s 2025 renewable energy targets.

By 2025, the country intends to have to increase the renewable energy share in the total energy mix to 11% as well as drive domestic energy production to 39%.

GE onshore wind business general manager for Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey Manar Al Moneef said: “The greenfield wind project in Rashadeh is aligned with Jordan’s Vision 2025 to strengthen the renewable energy sector and boost domestic energy production, and adds significant value to the economy and the local community.

“Through our cooperation with Mass Global for its first project in Jordan, we are proud to provide our advanced wind technology that is ideally suited for Jordan and the region’s needs.”

The wind power project contract marks first of its kind for GE in Jordan and first renewable energy project by Mass Energy Group, a unit of Mass Global.

Mass Global's Jordanian renewable energy division director general Shadi Abu Al-Khair said: “To develop this project is a milestone in our international expansion and our commitment to showcase our competencies in the energy and renewable energy sectors across the region.

“GE’s wind technology is leveraged globally, and by working with GE, we are bringing highly flexible and efficient operations to the new wind farm that will serve Jordan’s people.”

Image: A GE’s wind turbine. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.