GE to supply turbines for 1.2GW wind farm in Spain

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 May 2017

GE Renewable Energy has been selected to deliver turbines for a 1.2GW wind farm in Aragon, Spain.

Through the Sociedad Aragonesa Transeuropea de Energias Renovables, Forestalia has secured a contract from Spain's energy ministry to develop the wind farm.

The Spanish renewable energy auction for 3GW of capacity yielded contracts at the cost of €43/MWh which is the maximum discount rate permitted as per the Spanish tendering system. 

GE Renewable Energy will supply wind turbines from its 3MW product range to the project and also to a 300MW wind farm that Forestalia was awarded in the country's last year tender. The turbines will be manufactured in Europe.

The wind turbine will be manufactured in Salzbergen, Germany. LM Wind Power, which was recently acquired by GE Renewable Energy, will manufacture blades.

GE Renewable Energy president and CEO Jérôme Pécresse said: "We are very pleased to be closely collaborating with Forestalia on a project that will drive renewable energy growth and cost competitiveness in Europe.

“GE is immensely proud that the turbine that will equip the future farms is a European product with the nacelle produced in Germany in addition to the towers and blades manufactured in Spain”.

Forestalia secured approvals from the Government of Aragón in August last year and is preparing for the construction of the initial 300MW wind farm.

In the last year's tender in Spain, the company won a total 408.5MW of wind and bioenergy projects.

The company was established in Zaragoza in 2011. It plans to have a pellet and chip factory in Erla (Zaragoza) and has energy crops in Spain, France and Italy.

Image: GE's 3MW onshore wind turbine. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

