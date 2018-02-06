GE to supply 360MW of turbines for Umburanas wind farm in Brazil

GE Renewable Energy, the renewables arm of GE, has signed an agreement to supply 360MW of wind tribunes for installation at the Umburanas wind farm complex planned to be built in upstate Bahia, Brazil.

Under the terms of the deal, GE will supply of 144 units of GE 2.5-116 turbines for 360MW portion of Engie’s Umburanas wind project.

The deal also includes operations and maintenance for the wind project for 10-year period.

Engie, which has already commenced construction work on the Umburanas project, expected to receive GE turbines this year.

The Umburanas wind park is being built near Engie’s 326.7MW Campo Largo I wind power facility for which GE is the turbine supplier for that project as well.

The Campo Largo I, which is currently under construction, is planned to be commissioned in January 2019. It is expected to generate clean electricity required to power up to 600,000 inhabitants.

GE Americas Onshore Wind Business general manager Vikas Anand said: “Together, these two wind farms represent our largest volume of turbines in a single cluster in Brazil.

“It’s a great honor to be working with ENGIE and to continue to grow the wind capacity together and increase the wind energy footprint in Brazil.”

GE said that its 2.5-116 turbine units which are planned to be supplied for Umburanas wind project will be designed to maximize energy production, reduce infrastructure spending and make more competitive wind levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

Image: GE’s 2.5xl wind turbines at the Fantanele Wind Far in Romania. Photo: courtesy of General Renewable Energy.