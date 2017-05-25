Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

GE secures 300MW wind turbine order from Invenergy

Published 25 May 2017

GE Renewable Energy has secured a contract to deliver 120 of its GE2.5-116 turbines for Invenergy's 300MW Santa Rita wind farm in Reagan Country, Texas.

The 300 MW wind farm, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year, will power the equivalent of 102,500 US homes.

This is Invenergy’s first wind farm using GE’s 2.5-116 turbines, which offer greater energy capture and improved project economics for wind developers.

A portion of the turbines installed at the Santa Rita wind farm will include blades manufactured by LM Wind Power, which was recently acquired by GE Renewable Energy.

“Invenergy and GE have a long history of successfully working together to provide several gigawatts of affordable, reliable, sustainable energy,” said Pete McCabe, President and CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind business.

“We are pleased to continue this relationship as we develop the Santa Rita Wind Farm and bring more renewable energy to Texas.”

“We are always exploring innovative ways to advance our clean energy generation and we’re excited to work with GE – a long-standing partner with an excellent reputation for innovation – to maximize the efficiency of our Santa Rita Wind Farm,” said Invenergy’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Jim Shield.

GE will also implement our Digital Wind Farm solutions, including software to support wind operations including Asset Performance Management analytic capabilities and cyber security through its SCADA secure edition.



Source: Company Press Release

