GE Renewable Energy wins turbine supply contract for 410MW of wind projects in Turkey

GE Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Fina Enerji to supply turbines for the latter’s eight potential wind projects that will deliver a combined generation capacity of up to 410MW by end of 2020 in Turkey.

As per the deal, GE will be responsible for the supply of its 3.8-130 wind turbines and related services as well as provide long-term services for projects, which are planned to be located across different regions of Turkey.

GE said that the collaboration supports the Turkish government’s aim to have 20GW of installed wind capacity and generate 30% of its power from renewable sources by 2023.

Fina Enerji board chairman Murat Özyegin said: "We are proud to sign this agreement, which we believe will make a major contribution to the achievement of our country's renewable energy goals.

“By expanding our goals day by day, we have been continuing our investments at full speed since 2007. Our installed base in wind power will be reaching from 336MW up to 761MW in two years through the agreement we signed in 2017 and the agreement we signed today."

Featuring a 130-meter rotor, the GE's 3.8-130 wind turbines are designed to offer the latest enhancements in load management controls, low acoustic emissions, efficient electrical power conversion and robust performance.

GE Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey onshore wind business general manager Dr Manar Al Moneef said: "Our commitment to Turkey is a holistic one – in addition to working toward renewable energy targets, GE is fully committed to supporting and advancing local manufacturing and employment in Turkey; GE's LM Wind Power blade factory, which last year started manufacturing in Izmir, is testament to this."

In April last, GE and Fina Enerji broadened their cooperation by entering into a comprehensive 10-year full-service agreement (FSA) for Fina Enerji's existing wind farms.

The FSA is complemented by a 2-year trial of GE's Predix-powered Digital Wind Farm solutions.

Image: Officials from GE Renewable Energy and Fina Enerji during agreement signing ceremony. Photo: country of General Electric.