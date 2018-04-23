Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

GE Renewable Energy inaugurates 50MW Hawa wind farm in Pakistan

Published 23 April 2018

GE Renewable Energy and Hawa Energy have inaugurated the Hawa Power Project, a 50MW wind farm in the Gharo-Keti Bandar Wind Corridor in Jhimpir in the Pakistani province of Sindh.

The project is installed with 29, 1.7-103 wind turbines, with implementation of the project undertaken by Power China, as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

The 50 MW project is the fourth in Pakistan to feature GE's advanced wind turbines. In addition to the provision of wind turbines, GE will also provide 10 years of operations and maintenance services as part of the contract, making it a one-stop shop for Hawa Power Project.

This agreement will encompass technical experience, data-driven insights and industry-leading trouble-shooting practices, smart maintenance and repairs while prioritizing lifecycle costs and guaranteed availability.

GE Renewable Energy Middle East, North Africa and Turkey general manager Manar Al Moneef said: “GE has a rich heritage of more than six decades of collaboration and partnership in Pakistan, cementing its position as a committed solutions provider to the energy sector.

“The commissioning of this fourth wind farm and its provision of an additional 50 MW of renewable energy, which serves to create critical capacity that didn’t previously exist, and meet the low-cost and reliable electricity needs of thousands of citizens, is a proud moment for us.”

GE’s 1.7-100/103 wind turbine offers a 47 percent increase in swept area when compared to GE’s 1.6-82.5 turbine, resulting in a 24 percent increase in Annual Energy Production (AEP) at 7.5 m/s.

This increase in blade swept area allows greater energy capture and improved project economics for wind developers. GE has been providing advanced wind turbines for the development of wind power plants in the Jhimpir corridor in Thatta district, adding more power to the national grid.

Hawa Energy CEO Farman Lodhi said: “This partnership is built on numerous critical factors, including the exceptional reliability provided as well as the commitment to deliver by GE.

“All 29 turbines are now online, feeding power into the national grid and can meet the needs of more than 20,000 households. I look forward to seeing this project bridging a part of the power supply-demand gap in the country.”

GE Renewable Energy is one of the world's leading wind turbine suppliers, with more than 35,000 wind turbines installed globally. GE is focused on supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic growth, with technologies that generate more than 1/3 of the country’s electricity.

GE Pakistan, Iran & Afghanistan president & CEO Sarim Sheikh said: “GE is committed to supporting local developers in Pakistan to build additional wind power capacity in the country.

“This project is a significant step toward an increase power generation from alternative sources of energy, a supply which is abundant in Sindh. It is a moment of pride for me to see our presence in Pakistan grow from strength-to-strength, especially given the profound impact these types of projects have on local communities.”

The Government of Pakistan has tasked the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to ensure 5 percent of total national power generation capacity to be generated through renewable energy technologies by the year 2030, following the U.S. Agency for International Development and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that Pakistan has over 132 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.