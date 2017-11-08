GE, Green Investment Group partner on 650MW Swedish wind farm

GE is partnering with Macquarie Group’s Green Investment Group to deliver and operate a 650MW onshore wind farm in Northern Sweden named as Markbygden ETT.

The project, located outside of the city of Pitea, in Markbygden, has been acquired by GE Energy Financial Services and Green Investment Group from Swedish wind developer Svevind. GE and Green Investment Group have injected over €300M to fund the wind farm.

GE Renewable Energy will deliver 179 turbines for the wind farms from its 3.6MW range. With a rotor diameter of 137m, GE says that the turbines are well suited for the wind speeds and climate faced by the Markbygden ETT project.

The partners have raised nearly €800M in funding and have broken ground on the onshore wind project. Commissioning of the turbines is slated to take place in the second half of 2018 while the wind farm is anticipated to be fully operational by 2017 end.

Green Investment Group Europe head Edward Northam said: “This project is a landmark transaction on many fronts and represents the new frontier in European onshore wind.

“It demonstrates that in the right market, with the right location, the right technology and the right partners, it is possible to develop and attract private capital into new onshore wind farms."

GE is providing a full service agreement for 20 years for the wind project. Its grid solutions business, on the other hand, will supply the high voltage switchgear for two collector substations at the Swedish wind farm.

GE and Green Investment Group have also reached a 19-year fixed volume power purchase agreement (PPA) with a subsidiary of aluminum producer Norsk Hydro for the wind farm.

Markbygden ETT is the third stage of Phase 1 of the Markbygden wind project.

A series of interconnected wind farms, the Markbygden project has been developed by Svevind over a period of 15 years. It is eventually expected to have a total of 1,101 wind turbines, and once operational could well be the largest wind farm collection in Europe.

Svevind CEO Wolfgang Kropp said: “We are pleased to see the success of our hard work demonstrated by the attention the Markbygden ETT project has attracted from world class institutions such as these.

“We look forward to seeing this project, and future projects around Markbygden, constructed and contributing to the much-needed fight against climate change."

Image: GE’s 3.6MW onshore wind turbine. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.