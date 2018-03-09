Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

GE begins turbine installation at Merkur offshore wind project in Germany

Published 09 March 2018

GE Renewable Energy has installed the first GE Haliade 150-6MW turbine at the 396MW Merkur offshore wind project in the German North Sea, about 35km north of the Borkum island.

Installation vessel SeaFox 5 sailed from Merkur's logistic hub in Eemshaven (Netherlands) carrying blades, towers, nacelles and other components needed to start the installation of the first set of wind turbines at sea.

Installation of the 66 GE Haliade 150-6MW wind turbines is expected to finish around September 2018, while commissioning activities will continue until end of the year.

In the meantime, remaining nacelles, blades and tower pieces will be shipped to Eemshaven logistic hub until mid-summer 2018, where local teams will perform pre-assembly works.

GE Renewable Energy offshore wind business VP & CEO John Lavelle said: "this is a very important milestone for us. Only a year and a half ago we were supporting the installation of the first offshore wind project in US (Block Island), and in a year we have completed installation in China and started installation of one of the largest offshore windfarms in Germany, making us the only offshore wind turbine supplier to have projects in Europe, Asia and the Americas."

GE Renewable Energy was selected in June 2015 by Merkur Offshore Company to deliver 66 GE Haliade 150-6MW offshore wind turbines to what will become one of Germany's largest offshore windfarms, capable to generate approximately 1,750 MWh annually, enough clean energy to power around 500,000 homes in the region.

A 10-year Operation & Maintenance service is also included as part of the contract.

The offshore wind turbines have three main components – nacelles, towers, and blades- that are manufactured in different locations and shipped to Eemshaven, where they are prepared for installation at sea.

Nacelles are produced in Saint-Nazaire (France), blades are made in Castellon (Spain) by LM Wind Power, and towers are manufactured in Germany and China.

About the Merkur Windfarm:

Maximum output: 396 MW

Turbines: 66 x Haliade 150-6MW

Expected completion: end of 2018

Location: North of Borkum Island (Germany)

Distance from coast: 35 km

Service contract: 10-year full scope service contract

Expected local homes powered: 500,000

Pre-assembly & Commissioning harbor: Eemshaven (Netherlands)

Ownership: Merkur Windfarm GmbH



Source: Company Press Release

