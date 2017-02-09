Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Gamesa to supply turbines for wind farm in Indonesia

Published 09 February 2017

Gamesa has entered into an agreement with PT UPC Sidrap Bayu Energi - a joint venture owned by UPC Renewables, PT Binatek and AC Energy, for the supply of 75MW for the first wind farm ever to be commissioned in Indonesia.

This order also constitutes a sales and product milestone for Gamesa as it marks the first time its G114-2.5 MW model will be installed in Asia-Pacific. These turbines will reach up to 2.625 MW under certain technical conditions.

Specifically, the company will commission 30 of these turbines at the Sidrap wind farm, located on the island of Sulawesi. The machines are slated for delivery during the third quarter of this year and the project is due to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2018.

This project is part of the Indonesian government program to reach 35 GW by 2019, combining traditional and renewable sources. Longer term, its goal is to have 23% of output generated from renewable sources by 2025.

Besides this maiden order in Indonesia, Gamesa's Asian footprint also extends to Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, China and India, having installed over 8,000 MW in these markets.

Technological excellence

Gamesa's 2.5-MW turbines, which are underpinned by the technology proven and validated in its 2.0-MW platform, come in three rotor sizes: 106, 114 and 126 metres.

With optimized models for medium and low wind locations, their higher nominal capacity in turn delivers higher output and a lower cost of energy.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.