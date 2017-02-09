Gamesa to supply turbines for wind farm in Indonesia

Gamesa has entered into an agreement with PT UPC Sidrap Bayu Energi - a joint venture owned by UPC Renewables, PT Binatek and AC Energy, for the supply of 75MW for the first wind farm ever to be commissioned in Indonesia.

This order also constitutes a sales and product milestone for Gamesa as it marks the first time its G114-2.5 MW model will be installed in Asia-Pacific. These turbines will reach up to 2.625 MW under certain technical conditions.

Specifically, the company will commission 30 of these turbines at the Sidrap wind farm, located on the island of Sulawesi. The machines are slated for delivery during the third quarter of this year and the project is due to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2018.

This project is part of the Indonesian government program to reach 35 GW by 2019, combining traditional and renewable sources. Longer term, its goal is to have 23% of output generated from renewable sources by 2025.

Besides this maiden order in Indonesia, Gamesa's Asian footprint also extends to Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, China and India, having installed over 8,000 MW in these markets.

Technological excellence

Gamesa's 2.5-MW turbines, which are underpinned by the technology proven and validated in its 2.0-MW platform, come in three rotor sizes: 106, 114 and 126 metres.

With optimized models for medium and low wind locations, their higher nominal capacity in turn delivers higher output and a lower cost of energy.

Source: Company Press Release