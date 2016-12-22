Gamesa to supply turbines for 20MW wind farm in Spain

Gamesa has secured an order to build a 20MW wind farm for Villar Mir Energía, the Villar Mir Group's energy division in Spain.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gamesa will supply 10 of its G114-2.0 MW turbines at the Valiente wind farm located in the province of Huesca over the course of next year. It will also carry out the related construction work, including the civil engineering and electric infrastructure works, and operate and maintain the facility. The facility is expected to be commissioned during the first quarter of 2018.

The wind farm will be financed by Triodos Bank, an institution that specialises in financing renewable energy projects.

Gamesa, leading OEM in Spain

With a market share of over 50%, Gamesa is Spain's number-one OEM, having installed more than 12,000 MW nationwide to date. In addition, the company services nearly 9,000 MW of turbines.

Spain, where close to 4,000 people work for the company, is also home to the company's main R&D centre, as well as constituting one of its global production and supply hubs, manufacturing the full range of turbines included in the company's portfolio.

Source: Company Press Release