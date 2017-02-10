Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Gamesa secures order for G126-2.625MW turbines in Thailand

Published 10 February 2017

Gamesa has secured first order for its new turbine, the G126-2.625 MW, a product which delivers maximum output in low wind speed conditions.

More specifically, the company has entered into an agreement with Thailand's developer, Gunkul Engineering Public Company Limited, for the supply of 20 of these turbines (52.5 MW) at the Mittraphap wind farm, located in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima, in southern Thailand. PowerChina Zhongnan Engineering Corporation will carry out the engineering procurement and construction for this project.

The turbines are slated for delivery during the third quarter of this year and the project is due to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2018. In addition, Gamesa will maintain the complex for the next 10 years.

This agreement marks the company's third order in Thailand, having already been contracted to supply another 127.5 MW for this same customer. Gunkul Engineering Public Company Limited is the investment leader in renewable energy industry in Thailand. The company developed and invested in renewable energy including wind and solar power in ASEAN countries and Japan.

The G126, technological excellence

This new turbine combines a longer rotor (126 metres in diameter), nominal capacity of 2.5 MW or 2.625 MW and a range of tower heights to choose from (84, 102 and 129 metres, among other customisable features depending on site conditions).

Moreover, thanks to its extremely low power density, an outstanding capacity factor and a low cost of energy, this turbine boosts energy production with respect to the G114-2.0 MW turbine by up to 25%.



Source: Company Press Release

