Gamesa opens new wind blade manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, India

Spanish wind turbines manufacturer Gamesa has launched a new wind blade manufacturing facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, a state in India.

The facility will manufacture blades for Gamesa’s G114-2.0MW class S turbine, which are custom-built for the Indian market.

Gamesa India CEO Ramesh Kymal said: "Inauguration of this factory fortifies Gamesa's industrial presence in India, a country in which we have cemented our position as the leading OEM, which has made it one of the company's most important markets.”

Gamesa said it intends to invest over €100m through 2017 to reinforce its manufacturing presence in India.

Gamesa chief corporate officer José Antonio Cortajarena said: “This new milestone evidences our firm commitment to promoting clean sources of energy in India and addressing the population's energy needs in a sustainable manner".

The first phase of the facility has already been commissioned and is equipped to manufacture blades for the G114-2.0MW class S turbines.

Upon commissioning of the second phase scheduled in the middle of this year, the facility’s blade production capacity will be increased. It will also produce generators and photovoltaic inverters.

Currently, the facility employs 500 people and its headcount is expected to rise to 1,000 within three years.

Gamesa currently operates a blade plant in Halol, Gujarat, a nacelle factory in Mamandur Chennai, Tamil Nadu and a repair centre in Red Hills, Chennai.

In India, the Spanish firm has over 3,500MW of installed capacity and services a further 3,200MW, accounting to almost 30% of its total sales volume.

Image: A Gamesa’s G114-2.0MW turbine. Photo: courtesy of Gamesa.