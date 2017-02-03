Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Gamesa opens new wind blade manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, India

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 February 2017

Spanish wind turbines manufacturer Gamesa has launched a new wind blade manufacturing facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, a state in India.

The facility will manufacture blades for Gamesa’s G114-2.0MW class S turbine, which are custom-built for the Indian market.

Gamesa India CEO Ramesh Kymal said: "Inauguration of this factory fortifies Gamesa's industrial presence in India, a country in which we have cemented our position as the leading OEM, which has made it one of the company's most important markets.”

Gamesa said it intends to invest over €100m through 2017 to reinforce its manufacturing presence in India.

Gamesa chief corporate officer José Antonio Cortajarena said: “This new milestone evidences our firm commitment to promoting clean sources of energy in India and addressing the population's energy needs in a sustainable manner".

The first phase of the facility has already been commissioned and is equipped to manufacture blades for the G114-2.0MW class S turbines.

Upon commissioning of the second phase scheduled in the middle of this year, the facility’s blade production capacity will be increased. It will also produce generators and photovoltaic inverters.

Currently, the facility employs 500 people and its headcount is expected to rise to 1,000 within three years.

Gamesa currently operates a blade plant in Halol, Gujarat, a nacelle factory in Mamandur Chennai, Tamil Nadu and a repair centre in Red Hills, Chennai.

In India, the Spanish firm has over 3,500MW of installed capacity and services a further 3,200MW, accounting to almost 30% of its total sales volume.

Image: A Gamesa’s G114-2.0MW turbine. Photo: courtesy of Gamesa.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.