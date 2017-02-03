Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

French utility EDF to axe 6% of workforce by 2019

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 February 2017

France's state-controlled utility EDF is planning to shed 6% of its workforce at its French power generation unit by 2019, as part of its restructuring program.

The firm said that there would be no redundancies, adding that it plans to hire 2,500 staff over the next two years.

The move is part of EDF’s Cap 2030 strategy, through which it aims to adapt to the evolving energy and digital sector and to be a major player in low-carbon growth.

EDF’s Cap 2030 strategy aims to double its installed renewable power generation capacity, continue to invest to drive growth, and maintain a strong presence globally.

EDF said in a statement: “In order to offer greater support for the development and evolution of the EDF Group’s various activities, internal mobility will be promoted and encouraged, thanks to the provisions of a collective agreement signed with 3 trade union organizations, which includes, among other things, reforms to tools supporting mobility (training, new digital tools, etc.).”

In January 2016, EDF announced its plans to axe 5% of its workforce over next three years, without redundancies, reported Reuters.

EDF said the jobs cut decision will not affect its grid units RTE and Enedis, its renewable energy unit EDF Energies Nouvelles or its energy services unit Dalkia.

The French utility is also planning to hire 3,000 apprentices annually and recruit 25% of its new staff from these apprentices. It recruited 20,000 employees between 2011 and 2016.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel
Power Generation> Solar
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.