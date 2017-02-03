French utility EDF to axe 6% of workforce by 2019

France's state-controlled utility EDF is planning to shed 6% of its workforce at its French power generation unit by 2019, as part of its restructuring program.

The firm said that there would be no redundancies, adding that it plans to hire 2,500 staff over the next two years.

The move is part of EDF’s Cap 2030 strategy, through which it aims to adapt to the evolving energy and digital sector and to be a major player in low-carbon growth.

EDF’s Cap 2030 strategy aims to double its installed renewable power generation capacity, continue to invest to drive growth, and maintain a strong presence globally.

EDF said in a statement: “In order to offer greater support for the development and evolution of the EDF Group’s various activities, internal mobility will be promoted and encouraged, thanks to the provisions of a collective agreement signed with 3 trade union organizations, which includes, among other things, reforms to tools supporting mobility (training, new digital tools, etc.).”

In January 2016, EDF announced its plans to axe 5% of its workforce over next three years, without redundancies, reported Reuters.

EDF said the jobs cut decision will not affect its grid units RTE and Enedis, its renewable energy unit EDF Energies Nouvelles or its energy services unit Dalkia.

The French utility is also planning to hire 3,000 apprentices annually and recruit 25% of its new staff from these apprentices. It recruited 20,000 employees between 2011 and 2016.