Wind News

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures to build hybrid solar-wind project in Chile

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 January 2018

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has been awarded a project to construct 540GWh hybrid solar-wind project in Chile.

Planned to be built between the Central and Northern part of Chile, the project will see a combination of photovoltaic and wind energy technologies to produce round-the-clock clean energy for the country.

The project will be equipped to generate clean energy required to power around 223,973 households. It will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 221,400 tons of CO2 annually.

Abdul Latif Jameel chairman and CEO Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel said: “Powering nearly a quarter of a million homes with clean energy for 24hrs a day, 365 days a year, shows why renewable energy is becoming more and more attractive.

“Saudi Arabia has already identified wind power an important future energy source, such with the Domat al-Jandal project in al-Jouf Province, and made it a central a pillar of the National Renewable Energy Program.

Jameel noted that the company is considering the potential of additional locations for wind energy projects.

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy CEO Roberto de Diego Arozamena said: “The announcement today builds on Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s renewable energy and environmental services portfolio.

“As I said at the World Future Energy Summit last year, our strategy is to focus on renewable energies such as solar, wind, waste-to-energy, hydro power alongside integrated environmental services.”

 Abdul Latif Jameel has also announced that it has agreed the sale of the one of the largest photovoltaic projects in Latin America and secured a deal for Lilyvale Solar Farm that will supply power to 45,000 homes in Australia.

 

Image: A new hybrid solar-wind project is planned to be built in Chile. Photo: courtesy of Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited.

Wind News

