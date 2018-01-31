FORESEA supports six developers to deploy renewable energy technologies at SmartBay Test Site

The EU-funded FORESEA programme has approved funding for six developers of offshore renewable energy technologies to deploy technologies at the SmartBay Marine and Renewable Energy Test Site.

The announcement marks a new phase in ocean energy development in Ireland, with more technologies than ever planning to hit the water in the coming 2 years.

FORESEA is an €11m project which helps to bring offshore renewable energy technologies to market by providing free access to a world-leading network of test centres. FORESEA’s user selection board awarded a ‘Recommendation for Support” to demonstration projects led by the following technology developers: Sea Power, Bluwind Power, Marine Power Systems, Blue Ocean Monitoring, UGen, and Calwave.

A final award of support is secured by the developer upon contract with the test centre.

The announcement follows the granting of a foreshore license to the SmartBay Test Site in December 2017 by Irish Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Damien English.

John Breslin, General Manager of SmartBay Ireland welcomed the awards: “Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a new phase for the development sustainable low carbon technologies in Ireland, with a significant increase in the planned testing of a range of promising devices in the SmartBay Test Site.

“With world-leading expertise and test facilities, and an unparalleled wave resource, marine renewables have huge potential for energy generation and job creation in Ireland. Today’s announcement is an important milestone on the pathway to realising that potential. We’re looking forward to working with developers to validate their technologies in real-sea conditions and put them on the road to market.”

Source: Company Press Release