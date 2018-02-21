Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

EDP produces first reinforced material from recycled wind turbine blades

Published 21 February 2018

EDP Renewables, in partnership with Thermal Recycling of Composites (TRC), a spin-off of Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC), has produced first reinforced material from recycled wind turbine blades.

EDP has revealed the first results of its agreement with Thermal Recycling of Composites (TRC), a spin-off of Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC), aimed at recycling wind turbine blades through the new R3FIBER system.

After little more than six months since the agreement was signed, and thanks to the collaboration with CSIC and the Technology Centre of Catalonia (Eurecat), the program has already produced the first samples generated through this recycling process which, after undergoing additional steps to enhance quality, will provide a second useful life for wind assets.

This represents an important first step towards reusing turbine blades to create lightweight materials with robust mechanical properties that can be employed in a wide range of sectors, such as automotive manufacturing, railways, maritime transport, industry, leisure and sports. These raw materials can be used to manufacture panels, seats and consoles for use in rolling stock, street furniture, bicycles and boats, among many other uses.

The production of these new reinforced materials represents a considerable environmental success story, both in terms of cutting CO2 emissions and reducing the volume of waste. Further research in the future may revolutionise the composite material market.

The R3FIBER technology, developed by TRC in collaboration with CSIC and the Technology Centre of Catalonia (Eurecat), hinges upon the complete reuse of materials without producing any waste. This thermochemical transformation converts resins into combustible gases and liquids, a process that produces reusable fibres (fibreglass and carbon fibre). There are therefore no limits to the reuse of composites nor the need to separate materials containing carbon fibre, as the technology can be applied to components with both fibreglass and carbon fibre. The resulting fibres (fibreglass and carbon fibre) are similar to the composites used to manufacture the original blades, a key factor that enables their subsequent reuse.

The R3FIBER technology allows total reuse of mass, energy and materials and is the only process capable of yielding high-quality fibres (without resins) that can be reused. Furthermore, the technology is sustainable, as it does not generate waste, and efficient, as it allows for energy to be recovered during the transformation process.

Following production of these first fibres, the next steps will focus on maximum optimisation of their performance, before designing and manufacturing prototypes in conjunction with ELISAVA (Barcelona School of Design and Engineering), and other public and private bodies.

According to João Manso Neto, CEO of EDP Renewables, “this is a key step in our project to develop sustainable energy solutions. Although waste from decommissioned blades is still an emerging issue, there is no doubt that this matter will gain traction going forward. At EDPR, we have already started to propose solutions.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.