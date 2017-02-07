Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Fathom Systems to supply electrical equipment for 588MW UK offshore wind farm

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 February 2017

Subsea technology provider Fathom Systems has secured a contract to supply electrical distribution equipment for the 84 jacket foundations at the proposed Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The contract has been awarded by Bladt, Smulders and BiFab, the manufacturers of the jackets for £2.6bn Beatrice project, which is planned to be built off the coast of North East Scotland in the Outer Moray Firth.

Under the contract, Fathom Systems Electrical Services Division will be responsible for the turnkey design engineering, procurement and manufacture of the equipment.

The equipment will be installed at each of the 84 turbine transition pieces for the offshore wind project.

The contract marks Fathom Systems’ first work in the offshore renewable energy market.

Fathom Systems manager Stuart Falcus said: “This is a significant achievement as Fathom Systems look to diverse and identify opportunities in other markets, most notably the offshore renewable energy market.

“Following the introduction of our specialist Electrical Services Division last year, we have been able to attract the attention of new clients currently involved in this market and fulfill their exact technical requirements within the stipulated project timescale.”

Fathom plans to deliver the equipment throughout Q1 and Q2 of 2017.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, the Beatrice offshore wind project is owned partly by SSE with 40% stake, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners 35% and SDIC Power 25%.

Featuring 84 Siemens 7MW turbines, the project is designed to generate clean electricity required to power around 450,000 homes.

Image: Illustration of the Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland. Photo: courtesy of Fathom Systems Limited.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.