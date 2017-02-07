Fathom Systems to supply electrical equipment for 588MW UK offshore wind farm

Subsea technology provider Fathom Systems has secured a contract to supply electrical distribution equipment for the 84 jacket foundations at the proposed Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The contract has been awarded by Bladt, Smulders and BiFab, the manufacturers of the jackets for £2.6bn Beatrice project, which is planned to be built off the coast of North East Scotland in the Outer Moray Firth.

Under the contract, Fathom Systems Electrical Services Division will be responsible for the turnkey design engineering, procurement and manufacture of the equipment.

The equipment will be installed at each of the 84 turbine transition pieces for the offshore wind project.

The contract marks Fathom Systems’ first work in the offshore renewable energy market.

Fathom Systems manager Stuart Falcus said: “This is a significant achievement as Fathom Systems look to diverse and identify opportunities in other markets, most notably the offshore renewable energy market.

“Following the introduction of our specialist Electrical Services Division last year, we have been able to attract the attention of new clients currently involved in this market and fulfill their exact technical requirements within the stipulated project timescale.”

Fathom plans to deliver the equipment throughout Q1 and Q2 of 2017.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, the Beatrice offshore wind project is owned partly by SSE with 40% stake, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners 35% and SDIC Power 25%.

Featuring 84 Siemens 7MW turbines, the project is designed to generate clean electricity required to power around 450,000 homes.

Image: Illustration of the Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland. Photo: courtesy of Fathom Systems Limited.