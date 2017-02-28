Wipro launches IoT-based solution for power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers

Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced a new IoT-based solution for wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers, that leverages the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Windpark Manager 4.0.

The solution manages wind turbines and associated IT infrastructure, including IT applications and security aspects to optimize operational expenditure, generate new revenue streams, and future-proof a customer’s business.

HPE’s Windpark Manager 4.0 is based on HPE Operations Bridge, HPE Network Node Manager and HPE Business Value Dashboards (BVD), adapted to wind park operating environments. The solution’s robust scalable architecture helps reduce the operating cost (OPEX) of wind parks, and boosts the efficiency of wind turbine operations. It also provides a real time, executive dashboard that displays key business and IT-related information on wind park operations. This single dashboard of information enables wind park operators to act faster on critical issues. It further enables archiving and retrieval of those events and alerts from the IT environment, the turbine environment and the security network.

The software scales to IoT dimensions centrally managing geographically distributed wind park operations, perfectly adapted to the size and number of wind parks, and corresponding IT environments. A key feature of the solution is that it can be reconfigured for new operating conditions without disrupting current operations.

Wipro’s extensive advisory experience in the Energy and Utilities customer segment coupled with the manufacturing domain uniquely positions the company to lead this IoT transformation and enable customers’ digitization journey.

Jayraj Nair, Vice President and Global Head of IoT, Wipro Limited said, “Our partnership with HPE around the Windpark Manager 4.0™ compliments Wipro's end-to-end IoT solutions and enables us to transform the operational management and efficiency of wind turbines. This solution will deliver higher outputs of usable energy while making a positive environmental and societal impact.”

“Transforming IT organizations from a cost function to a value creator is essential to stay competitive in today’s fast paced, innovative environment,” said Tom Goguen, VP and GM, IT Operations Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He added, “The Windpark Manager 4.0 provides a unique application of HPE Operations Bridge software capabilities through the simplification and automation of IT operations with real-time visibility to help executives make decisions faster.”

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Head - Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s strength in system integration across technologies, extensive experience in IT-OT deployments across the globe and its domain expertise combined with HPE’s world-class Windpark Manager 4.0 will help create a unique proposition for customers who own and operate complex multi-tenant wind park environments.”

Source: Company Press Release