Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Eskom’s $4.7bn renewable energy deals blocked by court order

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 March 2018

A South African court has prevented Eskom from signing $4.7bn worth renewable energy deals with independent power producers.

After a recent announcement from South African Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, the state-owned power utility was scheduled to sign 27 contracts with private renewable energy producers on 13 March, 2018, reported Reuters.

Its efforts to bring in renewable energy supply into the scheme of things were opposed by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Transform RSA, which took the legal route to prevent the contracts from being signed.

NUMSA claimed that the contracts will result in lowered demand for coal-based electricity. This, in turn will lead to job losses, particularly in the coal-rich province of Mpumalanga as per the union.

The union has also claimed that the deals would negatively impact the South African economy as it believes that renewable power costs are higher than coal-based electricity.

NUMSA was quoted by TimesLIVE as saying : "Numsa believes that the signing of these contracts would be detrimental for the working class of Mpumalanga and the country as a whole.

“The signing of the IPP means that Eskom will require less coal-fired electricity. This is likely to lead to the closure of the coal fired power plants and the impact will be that at least 30 thousand working class families will suffer because of job losses.”

The matter will be taken up by the North Gauteng High Court on 27 March, 2018, which will decide the fate of the renewable energy contracts.

Eskom covers most of the electricity requirements in the country, mainly through its coal-based power plants.

In December last year, Eskom announced that the Unit 4 of 794MW capacity at the 4.8GW coal-fired Medupi Power Station in South Africa, has entered into commercial operations and linked to the national grid.

Construction of the Medupi power station began in May 2007 and had been plagued by strikes, technical issues and cost overruns which had pushed the project completion date by seven years to 2019.

Image: Eskom had planned to sign $4.7bn worth renewable energy deals on 13 March, 2018. Photo: courtesy of 2nix/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.