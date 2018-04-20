Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

E.ON inaugurates 228MW Bruenning's Breeze wind farm in Texas

Published 20 April 2018

German energy company E.ON has officially inaugurated its 228MW Bruenning's Breeze wind farm in Willacy County in the US state of Texas.

The Bruenning's Breeze wind project, which was commissioned in last December, consists of 76 3MW turbines in the AW125/3000 range supplied by German manufacturer Nordex.

The IEC-2b wind turbines supplied by the German firm have rotor diameter of 125m, designed for medium wind speed conditions. The area surrounding Bruenning’s Breeze is said to have similar conditions, enabling E.ON to complete a project with a low cost of energy, said Nordex after winning the turbine order in December 2016.

The Bruenning's Breeze wind farm is the 22nd wind farm of E.ON in the US and the second to come up in Willacy County. Its construction began in December 2016 and was carried out by 250 workers.

E.ON has recruited 14 people, which includes skilled technicians, to handle the day-to-day operations of the wind farm. The company has estimated Bruenning's Breeze to generate over $57m in property taxes for Willacy County through the next 25 years.

E.ON North America chief operating officer and E.ON climate & renewables board member Silvia Ortin said: "We're very happy to continue our relationship with Willacy County and excited by the continued community support from the surrounding South Texas area.”

Earlier this year, E.ON started construction of another wind project in Texas. Being constructed in Kenedy County, the 201MW Stella wind farm will feature 67 turbines, each of 3MW, that are being supplied by Nordex.

Stella wind farm will be E.ON’s 23rd wind farm in North America and its fifth Texas coastal project. Expected to be commissioned by the year end, the Stella wind project will generate enough electricity to meet the power consumption needs of more than 60,000 homes.

Another major wind farm of E.ON in the US is the 305.8MW Radford's Run wind project in Macon County, Illinois, which was completed in last October.

Image: The 228MW Bruenning's Breeze wind farm in Willacy County, Texas. Photo: courtesy of E.ON.

