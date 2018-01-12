Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
E.ON commences construction on 201MW wind farm in Texas, US

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 January 2018

German energy company E.ON has broken ground on a 201MW wind project named Stella Windfarm in Kenedy County, Texas.

Located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) south market, the wind farm is expected to be commissioned by the year end.

Stella will be supplied with 67 3.0 MW turbines from German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group.

The wind farm, which will be the fifth Texas coastal project for E.ON, is expected to generate enough power to cover more than 60,000 households.

It is also the 23rd wind project for the German developer in North America.

E.ON North America chief operating officer Silvia Ortin said: “This project was a direct result of the federal policies to encourage growth in the renewable sector and confirms the continued attractiveness of the U.S. wind market.

“When completed Stella will add to our coastal wind portfolio with now more than 1 gigawatt in operation.”

Recently, E.ON had completed two windfarms in the US which include the 228MW Bruenning's Breeze and the 305.8MW Radford's Run.

The Bruenning's Breeze is located in Willacy County, Texas. It features 76 3MW turbines built by Acciona/Nordex.

The Radford's Run, which was completed in October 2017, is located in Macon County, Illinois. The wind farm is made up of 139 turbines.

In the US, E.ON has a portfolio of more than 3.6GW of solar, wind and energy storage projects which have been developed, built, and operated by it.

The company has operations across 90 countries and employs more than 40,000 employees. It has invested over $11bn in clean energy projects and operates close to 5.4GW of renewable capacity worldwide.

Earlier, this week, E.ON had agreed to sell its stake in Uniper to Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum for a price of €3.76bn ($4.5bn).

Image: Stella wind farm will have 67 turbines, each of 3MW capacity. Photo: courtesy of E.ON SE.

