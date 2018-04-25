Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Eoly, Parkwind and Fluxys partner for Belgian power-to-gas project

Published 25 April 2018

Eoly, part of Colruyt Group, Fluxys and Parkwind have joined forces to improve the sustainability of the energy landscape in Belgium.

The ambition is to build an industrial-scale power-to-gas installation that converts green electricity into green hydrogen that can be transported and stored in the existing natural gas infrastructure.

Industrial-scale project to boost Belgium’s hydrogen economy

With the project, Eoly, Parkwind and Fluxys are taking a new step towards solutions for a low-carbon future. In an initial phase the feasibility of the installation will be more closely examined.

Unlike demonstration projects elsewhere in Europe, Eoly, Parkwind and Fluxys envisage to realise in Belgium one of the first industrial-scale power-to-gas facilities.

The aim is to build a power-to-gas installation that can convert several megawatts of electricity into green hydrogen which can be marketed as carbon-free fuel or feedstock.

Fluxys CEO Pascal De Buck said: "Our aim with this project is to unlock green gas as an additional renewable energy source alongside wind and sun, making our infrastructure an instrument for greening natural gas."

Compensating for fluctuations in renewable energy generation

Renewable energies like solar and wind trigger variability in electricity production. As the renewable power generation park will continue to expand in the future, increasing variability will become a major challenge.

This project aims to offer a solution for the latter. The partners will explore the possibilities with the power-to-gas installation to offset the variability of power generation through (offshore) wind energy and provide support services to the power grid.

This way, the installation will constitute a link optimising how the gas and power systems complement and reinforce each other.

Reduce carbon output of transport, heating and industrial processes

Green hydrogen can be transported and stored in the existing natural gas infrastructure and in this way reduces the carbon output of natural gas as energy for heating, transport and industry.

Moreover, green hydrogen can also be used as carbon-free energy or feedstock in transport, logistics and industrial processes, for example in the chemical industry.

Eoly business unit manager Stephan Windels said: "Colruyt Group is already investing heavily in hydrogen for logistical and mobility-related applications. In addition, it also wants to make its natural gas consumption greener and this cooperation marks a step in this direction."

Source: Company Press Release.

