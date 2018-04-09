Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Engie to develop 200MW wind project in Tamil Nadu, India

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 April 2018

French energy company Engie has won the rights to develop a 200MW wind project in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The wind project was won by Engie during its participation in a 2,000MW wind tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Engie prevailed in the bidding for the 200MW wind farm by proposing a tariff of Rs.51/kWh ($39/MWh) for a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Last month, the French energy company won rights to develop a 50MW wind project in Tamil Nadu. Prior to that, Engie had won the rights for the first time to develop a wind project in India by bidding successfully for a 30MW wind farm in the western state of Gujarat.

With the new additions, Engie has taken its renewable energy generation capacities, including the ones installed or being constructed or in development, to 1GW. In more than two decades of its presence in India, the French company has installed 810MW of solar generation capacity and has a portfolio of 280MW of wind projects that are being built.

Engie Middle East, South & Central Asia and Turkey CEO Sébastien Arbola said: “We are very proud of our numerous successes in India in wind, but also in solar PV as for example the Mirzapur solar power plant we inaugurated a few weeks ago with French President Macron, Indian Prime Minister Modi and ENGIE CEO Isabelle Kocher.

“ENGIE is committed to help the Indian Government to reach its ambition to promote the development of renewable electricity and to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix. All these projects are also a significant achievement of our commitment to build harmonious progress in the country and all over the world”.

On the sidelines of opening the 101MW Mirzapur solar plant in Uttar Pradesh, Engie announced the signing of power purchase agreement for the 338MW Kadapa solar power plant. The company also said that it had commenced commercial operation of the 190MW Bhadla solar power plant in Rajasthan.

