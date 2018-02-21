Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Engie acquires Infinity Renewables to add 8GW wind power capacity

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 February 2018

French energy company Engie through its North American subsidiary has acquired Infinity Renewables, a California-based wind project developer for an undisclosed price.

Through the acquisition, Engie North America will expand its wind development portfolio by adding more than 8,000MW of wind projects of Infinity Renewables, which are currently in various stages of development.

Infinity Renewables, which is headquartered in Santa Barbara, has developed and sold close to 12 wind projects with a combined capacity of over 1.6GW alongside MAP Renewable Energy, its funding and development partner. All the wind projects are currently in commercial operation.

One of the biggest wind farms developed by Infinity Wind Power is the 280MW Western Plains wind project, owned by Westar Energy, which has been operating since 2016. It has also been a co-developer of the 250MW Roosevelt wind farm, owned by EDF, which was commissioned in 2015.

Infinity Renewables CEO Matt Riley said: “Joining forces with a global renewable energy leader like ENGIE enables Infinity to advance its original mission, to bring more wind energy online.

“Working with ENGIE will benefit our key stakeholders, including landowners, communities, and purchasers of zero-carbon energy from our wind farms.”

Engie said that it plans to retain all the employees of Infinity Renewables, including its principals, who founded the company about ten years ago.

It has also revealed that the enlarged team will complete development and construction of Infinity’s wind project portfolio, and will continue to operate them after they reach commercial operation stage.

Engie North America president and CEO Frank Demaille said: “With Infinity Renewables, ENGIE is investing in an experienced, accomplished development team, and we look forward to working with this team to accelerate the expansion of our renewables presence within the United States.

“By adding more wind energy to our other retail, solar, and biomass offerings in the U.S., we can meet customers’ renewable energy procurement goals much more comprehensively than before.”

Image: Infinity Renewables has a pipeline of 8,000MW of wind projects, which are at various stages of development. Photo: courtesy of dan/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

