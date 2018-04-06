Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Enel wins tender for 285MW wind farm in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 April 2018

Italy’s Enel, through its Indian renewable subsidiary BLP Energy, has won a 25-year supply contract for a 285MW wind farm in India.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has awarded the contract to Enel under the Fourth Tranche of the 2GW national wind tender.

Enel’s Global Renewable Energies division Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “With this award, we have made an important step forward in strengthening and consolidating our presence in a country we consider strategic.”

The company will invest over $290m in the construction of the wind farm, which is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2019.

The wind farm, which will generate 1,000 GWh of renewable energy annually, will be located in the state of Gujarat.

Cammisecra said: “Looking ahead, we are planning to expand further in India, which will also serve as a platform for growth throughout the overall Asia Pacific region, fully leveraging on the huge availability of renewable resources and growing energy demand of this area.”

The project is expected to contribute to India’s target of achieving 60GW of wind power generation capacity by 2022.

Through its BLP Energy, Enel owns and operates 172MW of wind capacity generating nearly 340 GWh per year in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In September 2015, Enel Green Power (EGP) had acquired majority stake in Bharat Light & Power’s utility scale wind and solar subsidiary BLP Energy for approximately €30m.

The acquisition marked Enel's entry in the Indian renewables market.

The transaction was part of EGP's plan to expand its footprint into new markets, including countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.