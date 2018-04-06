Enel wins tender for 285MW wind farm in India

Italy’s Enel, through its Indian renewable subsidiary BLP Energy, has won a 25-year supply contract for a 285MW wind farm in India.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has awarded the contract to Enel under the Fourth Tranche of the 2GW national wind tender.

Enel’s Global Renewable Energies division Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “With this award, we have made an important step forward in strengthening and consolidating our presence in a country we consider strategic.”

The company will invest over $290m in the construction of the wind farm, which is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2019.

The wind farm, which will generate 1,000 GWh of renewable energy annually, will be located in the state of Gujarat.

Cammisecra said: “Looking ahead, we are planning to expand further in India, which will also serve as a platform for growth throughout the overall Asia Pacific region, fully leveraging on the huge availability of renewable resources and growing energy demand of this area.”

The project is expected to contribute to India’s target of achieving 60GW of wind power generation capacity by 2022.

Through its BLP Energy, Enel owns and operates 172MW of wind capacity generating nearly 340 GWh per year in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In September 2015, Enel Green Power (EGP) had acquired majority stake in Bharat Light & Power’s utility scale wind and solar subsidiary BLP Energy for approximately €30m.

The acquisition marked Enel's entry in the Indian renewables market.

The transaction was part of EGP's plan to expand its footprint into new markets, including countries in the Asia-Pacific region.