Enel wins 540MW of wind projects in Spainish renewable energy auction

Enel Green Power España, the renewable energy branch of Endesa, has won 540MW of wind projects in Spain’s 3GW tender.

The company will invest about EUR600m to build the wind farms in the regions of Aragona, Andalusia, Castile and León and Galicia.

The new capacity was assigned after the tender for 2GW of renewable energy, which can be extendable to 3GW, launched by the Spanish Government.

The country plans to cover 20% of its energy consumption with renewable energies by 2020.

Endesa CEO José Bogas said he was pleased with the results of this new auction, "which positions Enel Green Power España as one of the main renewable energy operators within the Spanish market.

"This award is an important step within Endesa's 2050 decarbonisation process, enabling a secure transition towards the new emission-free energy model”.

The wind farms are expected to enter into operation by 2019. Once operational, they will be capable of generating about 1750GWh per year, while offsetting about 1,050,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Electricity generated from the plants will be sold in the Spanish pool market and the government is expected to provide incentives in the form of yearly capacity payments, which can guarantee a steady income for the next 25 years, through the life time of the wind farms.

Enel Global Renewable Energies head Antonio Cammisecra said: “Given the importance of the Spanish market for the Enel Group, we are looking forward to bringing these new renewable facilities on line and to bringing our worldwide experience back to Spain, where we had started many years ago.“

Image: Enel wins contract to construct 540MW wind farms in Spain. Photo: Courtesy of Endesa S.A.