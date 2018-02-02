Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Enel to buy five Spanish wind farms with 132MW combined capacity

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2018

Enel, through its Spanish subsidiary Enel Green Power España (EGPE), has entered into an agreement to acquire five wind farms, which a total capacity of 132MW, from Elawan Energy and Genera Avante for €178m.

The five wind farms are located in the regions of Galicia and Catalonia in Spain and they are owned by Parques Eolicos Gestinver.

The transaction involves acquisition of 100% stake in Parques Eolicos Gestinver by Enel.

While 57.5MW of wind farms are located in Galicia region, the combined capacity of wind farms located in Catalonia is 74MW.

The Galician wind farms include the 20MW Farrapa, 14MW Peña Revolta and 23.5MW Pousadoiro.

Wind farms located in the Catalonia’s Tarragona Province include the 30MW Les Forques and 44MW Montargull.

Enel Green Power global renewable energies division Head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The acquisition of five wind farms will enable us to consolidate our return to renewables growth in Spain, after the two major tender wins from last year.

“These high quality assets are already operational and we are looking forward to further boosting their performance through their incorporation in our Group’s operation and maintenance system and in our integrated energy sale strategy.”

Scheduled to be finalized in the first half of this year, the acquisition is expected to increase EGPE’s capacity in Spain to more than 1.8GW.  

Last year, Enel was selected by the Spanish Government in two tenders for the development of 879MW solar plants in the country.

The projects, which are equivalent to a total investment of over €870m, are expected to start production in 2019.

