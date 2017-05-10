Enel breaks ground at 298MW Thunder Ranch wind project in US

Enel has commenced construction of a 298MW wind project, located in Garfield, Kay and Noble Counties, Oklahoma, US.

The total investment required to construct the wind farm will be around $435m.

The wind project named as the Thunder Ranch wind farm will be built by the Italian energy giant’s subsidiary Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA). It is owned by EGPNA subsidiary Thunder Ranch Wind Project.

Expected to begin commercial operations by the year end, the Thunder Ranch wind farm is being developed to generate over 1,100 GWh of clean electricity an year. This would meet the energy consumption requirements of over 89,400 American homes while offsetting nearly 790,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions an year.

The Thunder Ranch wind project will generate revenue through long-term power agreements and renewable energy credits.

Enel claims to be the second largest wind energy operator in Oklahoma with more than 1.5GW of wind energy capacity coming from wind farms such as the 150MW Rocky Ridge, 150MW Origin, 150MW Osage Wind, 200MW Goodwell and 108MW Drift Sand among others.

The Italian energy firm had broken ground last month at its new $420m worth 300MW wind project in Oklahoma named as Red Dirt, which will be spread across the Kingfisher and Logan Counties.

Elsewhere in South Africa, Enel began commercial operation at its 111MW Gibson Bay wind farm last week through its subsidiary Enel Green Power RSA. The Gibson Bay wind farm in the Eastern Cape Province and is supported by a power supply agreement for 20 years with the South African electric utility Eskom.

Image: Enel has started construction of the 298MW wind farm in Oklahoma. Photo: courtesy of 2nix/Freedigitalphotos.net.