Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Enel breaks ground at 298MW Thunder Ranch wind project in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 May 2017

Enel has commenced construction of a 298MW wind project, located in Garfield, Kay and Noble Counties, Oklahoma, US.

The total investment required to construct the wind farm will be around $435m.

The wind project named as the Thunder Ranch wind farm will be built by the Italian energy giant’s subsidiary Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA). It is owned by EGPNA subsidiary Thunder Ranch Wind Project.

Expected to begin commercial operations by the year end, the Thunder Ranch wind farm is being developed to generate over 1,100 GWh of clean electricity an year. This would meet the energy consumption requirements of over 89,400 American homes while offsetting nearly 790,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions an year.

The Thunder Ranch wind project will generate revenue through long-term power agreements and renewable energy credits.

Enel claims to be the second largest wind energy operator in Oklahoma with more than 1.5GW of wind energy capacity coming from wind farms such as the 150MW Rocky Ridge, 150MW Origin, 150MW Osage Wind, 200MW Goodwell and 108MW Drift Sand among others.

The Italian energy firm had broken ground last month at its new $420m worth 300MW wind project in Oklahoma named as Red Dirt, which will be spread across the Kingfisher and Logan Counties.

Elsewhere in South Africa, Enel began commercial operation at its 111MW Gibson Bay wind farm last week through its subsidiary Enel Green Power RSA. The Gibson Bay wind farm in the Eastern Cape Province and is supported by a power supply agreement for 20 years with the South African electric utility Eskom.

Image: Enel has started construction of the 298MW wind farm in Oklahoma. Photo: courtesy of 2nix/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence

ruwu® Mobile Fans Published by Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) Power Generation > Wind > White Papers
Anodic and Hard-Anodic Aluminium and Magnesium Coatings Published by AHC Oberflächentechnik Power Generation > Wind > White Papers





About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.