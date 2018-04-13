EnBW begins construction of 609MW Hohe See and Albatros offshore wind farms in North Sea

Energie Baden-Wurttemberg (EnBW) has started construction of two offshore wind farms in the German North Sea – Hohe See and Albatros, which have a combined capacity of 609MW.

The Hohe See offshore wind project, of 497MW, is being built 95km north of Borkum and 100km northwest of Helgoland, with the 112MW Albatros wind farm to be constructed almost adjacent to it.

The two German offshore wind farms are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2019, after which they will produce close to 2.5 billion kilowatt hours of power annually. They will also help in offsetting about 1.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering into the atmosphere.

Put together the new offshore wind farms can meet the power consumption of all the private households in Bavaria’s capital Munich, said the German electric utility.

EnBW plans to install the foundations and the transformer station for Hohe See this year and also lay out the cables for it. Next year, the Albatros offshore wind farm will have its wind turbines and the transformer station installed.

EnBW has given a contract to Siemens Gamesa to supply and install 87 of its SWT-7.0-154 wind turbines for the two wind farms and also for the foundations and the transformer platform for Albatros. The Hohe See wind farm will have 71 turbines while the smaller Albatros wind farm will have 16 turbines.

The German utility is expecting to deploy 500 people at the construction site in the sea during the peak stage. It also expects 40 ships to be involved during the construction stage.

While EnBW has a stake of 50.1% in the two offshore wind farms, Canadian energy infrastructure firm Enbridge holds the remaining stake of 49.9%.

In February 2017, Enbridge bought the 49.9% stake in the Hohe See offshore wind farm for €1.8bn from EnBW. Nearly four months later, the Canadian energy company bought almost a similar stake in the Albatros off shore wind farm, but the price for which was not disclosed.

Image: Siemens' SWT-7.0-154 offshore wind turbines will be installed at the Hohe See and Albatros offshore wind farms. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.