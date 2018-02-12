EnBW acquires 37.5% stake in 2GW offshore wind projects in Taiwan

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg, in partnership with Australian investor Macquarie Capital and Taiwanese project developer Swancor Renewable, has acquired a 37.5% stake in each of the three offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The acquisition of up to 2GW of offshore wind generation capacity, which is subject to the approval of the Cartel Authority in charge, is part of EnBW’s growth plan in renewable industry, with focus on international offshore wind markets outside of Europe.

EnBW generation portfolio development head Dirk Güsewell said: “With 336MW in operation, 610MW in construction and a further 900MW planned, we are evolving into one of the leading offshore wind developers and operators.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute this expertise to the highly effective partnership with Macquarie Capital and Swancor Renewable now and to move the projects forward in future with these two strong partners.”

Initially, the partners plan to secure grid capacity for the three projects, which are located off the Changhua region of the Asian island.

The required grid connection capacity is planned to be allocated in the first half of 2018, EnBW added.

EnBW will be responsible for the majority of the technical project development of the three offshore wind projects.

Güsewell added: “In moving into project development in Taiwan, we have opened the latest chapter in our offshore wind activities.

“That is why we are also directing our sights at new international offshore wind markets that offer growth opportunities and an attractive economic environment, so that in a first step we can start by developing selected projects ready for construction.”

The projects are expected to contribute to Taiwan’s aim to have 5.5GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2025.

EnBW plans to further expand its renewable capacity by investing over €5bn through to 2025.

Image: EnBW’s Baltic 2 offshore wind farm. Photo: courtesy of EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG.