EGAT, University of Hawaii to study integration of renewable energy into Thailand's power system

EGAT has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, University of Hawaii, to study and measure the efficiency of Thailand's power system for integrating renewable energy into the system.

On February 28, 2018, EGAT held a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, University of Hawaii, to study and measure the efficiency of Thailand's power system for integrating renewable energy into the system. Mr. Patana Sangsriroujana, EGAT’s Deputy Governor - Policy and Planning, representative of EGAT, signed the MOU with Mr. Leon R. Roose, representative of Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, University of Hawaii, at Conference Room 201, T.100 Building, EGAT Headquarters.

Mr. Patana Sangsriroujana said, EGAT is a state-owned power utility under the Ministry of Energy, responsible for acquiring electricity to meet the country’s electricity demands, and making sure the country’s electricity generation and transmission systems are secure and reliable. Currently, the direction of electricity generation worldwide is focused on renewable energy. The trend has affected Thailand and has resulted in many new renewable energy producers.

“Therefore, EGAT, as an agency which oversees the country’s power security, must find an appropriate way to deal with the increase of renewable energy share by analyzing and evaluating the efficiency of the power system for integrating renewable energy into the system. The collaboration with Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, which is skilled and experienced in renewable energy and linking power systems, is beneficial to Thailand’s power development,” said EGAT’s Deputy Governor - Policy and Planning.

Mr. Leon R. Roose, representative of Hawaii Natural Energy Institute said, the MOU signing is an opportunity to learn and share experiences. The world is changing quickly and radically like a giant wave, so we must find ways to handle the changing trends. Hopefully, the two agencies can work well together and turn the giant waves into small ripples.

The MOU is under a two-year period framework, and the terms of reference include education, training, workshops, and exchange programs (study tours or site visits) under the topic such as “Strengthening the Operation Capacity to Support Renewable Energy Integration into the Power System.” The MOU covers the energy policy, rules and regulations, scope, energy market, plans for power system control, information sharing among renewable energy experts on various topics such as solar, wind, and biomass or biofuel, energy conservation, and reviewing existing power infrastructure.

Source: Company Press Release