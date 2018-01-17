EDS HV wins termination and testing contract for German offshore wind farm

EDS HV Group has won a contract to complete cable termination and testing work at Hohe See offshore wind farm in the German North Sea from Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable (ZTT).

High voltage engineering specialist, EDS HV Group (EDS), now part of the UK’s leading marine services company – James Fisher and Sons plc, has been awarded a contract to complete cable termination and testing work at Hohe See Offshore Wind Farm by cable manufacturer Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable Co., Ltd. (ZTT).

Hohe See Offshore Wind Farm, based in the North Sea 98km off the German coast, has an expected capacity of 497 MW and will feature 71 turbines. EDS will be responsible for the installation, termination and testing of 155kV cables on the offshore platforms and is due to start the project in the first quarter of 2018.

This is the company’s first contract with ZTT which manufactures subsea power and fibre optic submarine cables, demonstrating EDS’s growing reputation within the global marketplace as the supplier of choice for high voltage engineering support.

EDS group director Simon Wyles, is understandably delighted to have been chosen. He said: "This relationship with ZTT and the opening of opportunities in the EU market is an exciting development for EDS's future. We have a dedicated, highly competent and experienced team and we look forward to sharing our expertise with ZTT and making an important contribution to this project."

EDS signed the contract on a recent visit to China which included a visit to ZTT’s impressive manufacturing facility in Nantong.

EDS group director Ryan Henderson said: "This visit was an excellent opportunity for EDS to see close up the manufacturing facilities at ZTT."

Source: Company Press Release