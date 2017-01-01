EDF Renewable Energy announces start of commercial operation at 225MW Great Western Wind Project

EDF Renewable Energy has announced that the 225MW Great Western Wind Project began commercial operation on 21 December 2016.

The project, which is located in Woodward and Ellis counties near the base of the Oklahoma panhandle, consists of turbines supplied by Vestas.

It includes 30 V117 (unit capacity of 3.3 MW) and 63 V100 (unit capacity of 2.0 MW) wind turbines.

Great Western Wind Project has the capacity to generate enough electricity to power 70,000 average Oklahoma homes, according to US Energy Information Administration.

Tristan Grimbert said: “The success of the wind industry in 2016 can be attributed in part to corporate purchasers, like Google, who demonstrate their commitment to affordable renewable energy.

“Their participation to directly procure wind power, along with the Production Tax Credit, benefits Americans through manufacturing job creation, energy independence and support to American farmers.”

In December 2015, an agreement with Google to purchase the power from Great Western was announced in Paris, France.

The announcement was part of Google’s presence at the 21st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21).

Google’s Operations for Data Center Energy and Location Strategy director said: "Google has already committed to purchase more renewable energy than any other company and now, through a series of new wind and solar projects around the world, we are on track to reach 100% clean energy for our global operations this year.”

In December 2012, EDF RE and Google forged a relationship, with Google making an approximately $200m equity investment in EDF RE’s Spinning Spur Wind Project, located in Oldham County, Texas.