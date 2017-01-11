Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

EDF Energies commissions 708MW of wind and solar projects in North America

Published 11 January 2017

EDF Energies Nouvelles has commissioned four wind farms in the US with total installed capacity of over 708MW.

In North America, the Group has also accelerated its solar energy expansion drive in 2016 with notably a new 150 MWac project in the United States.

It contributes to the EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy which aims at doubling its renewable energy capacity by 2030.
Four new wind energy projects in the United States

A series of new projects entered service between December 2016 and January 2017 in the United States:

-The Tyler Bluff (125.6 MW) and Salt Fork (174 MW) wind farms in northern Texas,

-The Great Western wind farm (225 MW) in north-eastern Oklahoma,

-The Kelly Creek wind farm (184 MW) in north-eastern Illinois.

-Three of these projects are linked to the commitments made by large multinationals to reduce their carbon footprint, which represents a key sector driver in the United States:

The majority (96 MW) of Tyler Bluff’s output is covered by an agreement with Procter & Gamble, allowing the Company to offset 100% of the electricity needed for all its North American based Fabric & Home Care plants.
The Great Western project’s output is contracted to Google Inc. to supply renewable electricity to a nearby data centre.
Salesforce entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) covering part of the power generated by the Salt Fork project (24 MW).
Resurgence in solar energy in North America

EDF Energies Nouvelles has also signed a 20-year PPA with MCE (Marin Clean Energy) for the Desert Harvest (150 MWac) in southern California.

In 2016, EDF Energies Nouvelles won 351 MWac in large-scale solar energy projects in Mexico and in the United States that are due to enter service by 2019. It has launched a drive to expand in the distributed solar market through the acquisition of Grosolar .



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.