E.ON Wind gets contract for 28.6MW wind farm in Scotland

E.ON Wind Service has bagged a significant long term contract in Scotland, after foraying into the UK onshore wind third party service market in June this year.

Under the contract E.ON will provide full operation and maintenance services to Drone Hill Wind Farm, located near Coldingham in the Scottish Borders.

Drone Hill Wind Farm has 22 Nordex wind turbines that will be serviced by E.ON Wind Service for the next five to ten years. The site which has been operating since 2012, has a capacity of 28.6 MW and is jointly owned by Greencoat UK Wind and Swiss Life Asset Management.

Katja Bartsch-Wünschel, Director of E.ON Onshore Wind Europe, said: “We are extremely privileged and proud to have been given this opportunity. E.ON operates under the motto “Service with an Owner’s Eye”, which means that we will provide the same quality of service and dedication as we would do for our own sites. We look forward to building this relationship and working in cooperation with Drone Hill Wind Farm Ltd over the coming years.”

E.ON operates 16 onshore wind farms in the UK including Bowbeat located on the Moorfoot Hills in the Scottish Borders, as well three other sites in Scotland - Camster in Caithness, Deucheran Hill in Kintyre and Rosehall in the Scottish Highlands.

Source: Company Press Release