Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Duke Energy to invest $36bn on grid modernization and renewables expansion

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 March 2018

Duke Energy has revealed that it has allocated investments of $25bn on grid modernization and $11bn for expanding renewable and natural gas-fired power generation over 2017 to 2026.

The company said that it will use the investment to create a smarter, more resilient grid equipped with smart grid technologies. This grid modernization work will facilitate more renewables, and storm hardening, said the utility.

Duke Energy also plans to target undergrounding of electric lines to guard them against extreme weather.

Apart from the grid modernization program, the company will put a great deal of its focus on creating new natural gas-fired, wind and solar generation.

The North Carolina-based electricity company has also outlined the measures it is taking to offer more clean energy to its customers while being a part of the transformation taking place currently in the utility industry.

In its new Climate Report, Duke Energy has detailed its ability to adapt to a low-carbon future. It has also revealed its strategy and the current steps it is taking to mitigate risks from climate change, to reduce emissions, navigate policy uncertainty apart from planning future investments.

The company said that it will continue with modernization of its fleet and by 2030, it expects more than 80% of its power generation mix to be made of zero and lower CO2-emitting sources.

Duke Energy, which serves more than 1.5 million customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and the Carolinas, said that it is assessing the possibility of extending its nuclear operating licenses.

The electric utility also said that its current carbon goal of cutting down CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030 is in line with a pathway to achieve a science-based 2-degree target.

Duke Energy chairman, president and CEO Lynn Good said: "Duke Energy is building a smarter, cleaner energy future for our customers and communities by investing in new technologies to modernize and diversify our system.”

Image: Duke Energy to invest $11bn in new wind, solar and natural gas-fired generation from 2017-2026. Photo: courtesy of Duke Energy Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Distribution
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.