Wind News

Duke Energy seeks to add 500MW of new wind capacity in Carolinas

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 August 2017

Duke Energy Carolinas (DEC) said that it is seeking to add up to 500MW of wind capacity to its transmission system in the Carolinas

In this connection, DEC has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for wind power generators. 

DEC says that the RFP is open to both existing and new wind generation facilities in the 100-500MW range. Duke Energy hasn’t purchased any wind capacity in the Carolinas although it owns and operates over 35 solar facilities in the region.

DEC stated that the wind generation sources can be in the Carolinas or outside the two states. The utility aims to deliver the new wind capacity to its transmission system in the next five years.

Duke Energy Renewables and Distributed Energy Technology president Rob Caldwell said: “As costs in the wind sector decline and capacity factors increase, now is an excellent time to pursue wind energy for the Carolinas.

“Our experience in wind energy spans more than a decade, so we are excited to evaluate this resource for the benefit of our customers.”

Bidders submitting proposals for the RFP will have three options, including reaching purchased power agreements for a duration of 5 to 20 years. The second option is that bidders can build, own and transfer facilities, in which Duke Energy will take up ownership of the new facility.

DEC says that the outcome from the RFP could result in clean wind energy to North and South Carolina states. It will also help the utility to achieve the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard (REPS) of North Carolina that orders DEC to deliver 12.5% of its retail sales in the state through renewable energy or energy efficiency programs by 2021.

Besides diversifying its fuel mix further, wind energy as per DEC will be a strong complement to its extensive solar energy portfolio in the two states. It also expects the new wind capacity to help the company in generating energy when solar is typically not available.

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
