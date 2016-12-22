Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Dong to divest 50% stake in Race Bank wind farm to Macquarie for £1.6bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 December 2016

Danish energy firm Dong Energy has agreed to divest 50% of its stake in the 573MW offshore wind farm project in the UK, dubbed Race Bank, to the Macquarie Group’s units for £1.6bn.

The acquisition amount for the wind farm located nearly 16.8 miles off Blakeney Point on the North Norfolk coast also covers a 50% funding commitment of the capital expenditure of the project along with transmission assets.

Dong Energy and the Australian based Macquarie Group have also agreed a framework for sharing construction risk as part of the deal.

Dong Energy Wind Power executive vice president and CEO Samuel Leupold said: “I welcome Macquarie as partner on Race Bank. They have successfully invested in infrastructure projects world-wide and have experience in offshore wind from previous investments.

“We have seen a high level of interest from a number of potential investors in Race Bank. This proves that our partnership model continues to be attractive.”

Currently in advanced stages of construction, the Race Bank wind farm project is likely to be fully commissioned in 2018.

Proceeds from the transaction will be paid from 2016 until the project completion. The project will be funded through project finance debt and equity combination.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets global head Martin Stanley said: “We have a long and successful history of investing in renewable energy around the world. Our funds have invested in wind farms, biomass power plants, photo-voltaic and hydro-electric facilities together with landfill gas generation.

“This investment is being made by our fifth European infrastructure fund which reached a final close earlier this year.”

Dong Energy, under a construction management agreement, will handle the completion of the construction stage.

The Danish energy firm has also agreed to deliver operations and maintenance services from its Grimsby located O&M base.

Macquarie Capital Europe Energy and Infrastructure head Mark Dooley said: “DONG Energy is an industry leader and pioneer in offshore wind power development globally. Macquarie Group launched in the UK in 1989 and has since invested £6bn of capital into European renewables - and this further demonstrates our ongoing focus and commitment to the offshore wind sector.”

Additionally, Dong will give a route to market for the energy production and green certificates for Macquarie’s 50% stake in the wind farm project.

Image: Location of Race Bank offshore wind farm project. Photo: courtesy of DONG Energy A/S.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products to engineering contractors and operators in the energy market. This organization operates under the trading name PM Piping in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.