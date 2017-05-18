Dong Energy opens 258MW Burbo Bank Extension wind farm in UK

Dong Energy has inaugurated the 258MW Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm in Liverpool Bay, the UK.

The Danish firm owns a 50% stake in the wind farm, which is capable of meeting the electricity demand of more than 230,000 homes.

Danish pension provider PKA and LEGO Group parent company Kirkbi each own 25% stake in the wind farm.

The Burbo Bank Extension features 32 MHI Vestas V164 - 8.0 MW turbines, making it the first in the world to commercially use the particular Vestas wind turbine range.

Dong Energy CEO Henrik Poulsen said the Burbo Bank Extension reflects the rapid innovation coming through in the offshore wind industry.

Poulsen said: "Less than ten years ago at Burbo Bank, we were the first to install Siemens 3.6MW wind turbines and in this short time, the wind turbines have more than doubled in capacity.

"The project has also helped to develop the UK supply chain. It is the first offshore windfarm to use UK manufactured blades and the order for transition pieces was the first for Teesside factory Offshore Structures Britain."

The offshore wind farm is expected to have an operational lifetime of around 25 years.

Both the Burbo Bank Extension and the 90MW Burbo Bank offshore wind farm will be supported by a new operations facility, which will be built in Merseyside by Dong Energy.

About 75 jobs are planned to be created for the construction of the facility followed up by 45 permanent jobs once it becomes operational during the course of the year.

Image: Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm in Liverpool Bay. Photo: courtesy of DONG Energy (UK) Ltd.