Wind News

Diamond Transmission Partners secures licence to own Burbo Bank Extension wind farm

Published 26 April 2018

Ofgem has granted a licence to Diamond Transmission Partners BBE (DTPBBE) to own and operate the £193.9m offshore transmission link to the 258MW Burbo Bank Extension windfarm in the Liverpool Bay.

Diamond Transmission Partners (DTP), a consortium comprising Mitsubishi Corporation and HICL Infrastructure Company Limited, was chosen by Ofgem through a tender process in which bidders compete to become offshore transmission owners (OFTOs). DTPBBE is the licensee entity incorporated by DTP in respect of the Burbo Bank Extension Project.

Since Ofgem and Government launched the OFTO scheme in 2009 winning bidders have so far invested a total of £3 billion in links and generation assets which have connected 4.6GW of offshore wind farms.

A further £1.9 billion of links are being tendered to connect an additional 2.4GW of offshore generation. Tendering the ownership of the links is expected to result in savings of at least £700m across the first three tender rounds, as winning bidders have undercut the amount that monopoly transmission owners would be expected to accept for owning and operating the links.

DTPBBE has purchased the link and transmission assets from a consortium comprising Orsted A/S KIRKBI A/S, and PKA which owns the Burbo Bank Extension windfarm.

Source: Company Press Release

