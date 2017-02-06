E.ON to manage D. E. Shaw Renewable's two wind facilities in US

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) has engaged E.ON Energy Services (EES) to provide site management and balance of plant services for windfarm sites in the Pacific Northwest.

The farms include the 45 megawatt (MW) Power County site located in Idaho and 50 MW of aggregated sites near Huntington, Oregon.

"E.ON is excited to be working with an experienced owner like DESRI. These contracts will help us further what has been a very fast growing product line for our services business," EES President Keith Day said. "With the addition of these sites, E.ON Energy Services now manages more than 1,400 MW of third party sites to go along with its own 3,000 MW portfolio. The company operates wind facilities in 12 states and in five different ISOs."

"2016 was a very strong year for EES growth," Day added. "It is clear the market is looking for an experienced operator who can offer a cost-competitive solution."

E.ON Energy Services is a full-service provider of asset management, balance of plant, energy management, QSE and long-term maintenance services to the wind generation industry. Since its 2015 beginning, E.ON now provides long term contractual services in eight states from coast-to-coast.

"E.ON Energy Services is well positioned to manage projects for a diverse set of financial and other non-traditional wind farm owners," said Day. "We see the marketplace becoming more diverse and, as an owner, understand the challenges of long-term operations. What isn't diverse is our customers' focus on high-quality, safety focused services benefiting their bottom line. Our 'Service with an Owner's Eye®' philosophy aligns with those demands."

Source: Company Press Release