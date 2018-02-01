Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

CWP Renewables set to begin construction on Crudine Wind Farm in Australia

Published 01 February 2018

CWP Renewables has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) for its Crudine Ridge Wind Farm, and is set to commence construction in April 2018.

The 135 MW project, located near Pyramul, 45 km south of Mudgee in the Central West, NSW, has agreed an energy offtake with Meridian Energy Australia, owners of retailer Powershop.

Comprising 37 wind turbine generators, the project will generate enough clean energy to power 52,000 homes and offset over 325,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year once constructed.

“We first identified the area in 2007 and through consistent and genuine engagement with the local community, Councils and a wide array of stakeholders the project will now reach its potential”, said Mr Ed Mounsey, Head of Development of CWP Renewables.

Mr. Mounsey commented that “the project is set to provide regional benefits by contributing over $160,000 per annum to Community Enhancement Funds established with Mid-western and Bathurst Regional Councils, as well as upgrades to over 20 km of local Council roads.” 19 host landowners will benefit from rental income throughout the life of the Project and Neighbour Agreements will help distribute funds to others in the local community. 75 full time equivalent jobs are expected to be created during construction which will stimulate further investment in local businesses and services.

ANZ have been selected as financial advisor on the deal with Norton Rose Fulbright performing the legal advisor role. Construction consortium details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Source: Company Press Release

