Construction completes on 402MW Veja Mate offshore wind farm

Construction has been completed on the 402MW Veja Mate offshore wind farm, which is situated in the German North Sea.

The €1.9bn project, situated 95km from Borkum island in some 40m of water, is owned by the Highland Group, Siemens Financial Services and a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The last of the wind farm's 67 Siemens SWT-6.0-154 turbines has been installed. Construction on the project started in April 2016.

The project will generate around 1,6TWh of green and renewable electricity per annum.

In January this year, the project delivered first power, when the first Siemens 6MW wind turbine started supplying green energy to the German electricity grid.

Power generated from the project will be supplied by its own offshore substation through BorWin Beta and then to the onshore converter station in Diele Germany.

The wind farm is expected to offset around 8 million tons of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere.

Veja Mate Offshore Project CEO Henrik Scheinemann said: “Since taking over management of Veja Mate after a successful FC, our goal was to bring it to fruition as quickly as possible.

“All 67 turbines are now feeding green, renewable electricity into the German grid, almost 4 months ahead of schedule agreed at FC.”

Image: The 402MW Veja Mate offshore project includes 67 Siemens SWT-6.0-154 turbines. Photo: courtesy of Veja Mate Offshore Project GmbH.