Enel starts construction on 320MW Rattlesnake Creek wind farm in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 November 2017

Enel Green Power North America, a subsidiary of Enel Group, has commenced construction work on the 320MW Rattlesnake Creek wind farm in the US.

Said to be Enel’s first wind farm in Nebraska, the Rattlesnake Creek project is being built with an investment of about $430m, which is financed through the Enel Group’s own resources.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “This project consolidates our growing presence in the US as our company enters into a new state and expands our business with new partners.”

Enel will sell a 200MW portion of the power and renewable energy credits from the wind project to Facebook under a bundled, long-term power purchase agreement.

Facebook plans to use 100% of the purchased renewable power to operate its new data centre in Papillion, Nebraska. The data center is located about 120 miles from the Rattlesnake Creek wind project.

Facebook global energy director Bobby Hollis said: "We came together with the Omaha Public Power District, Tradewind Energy, and now, Enel Green Power, to ensure renewable energy solutions are accessible not just to Facebook, but to other companies as well.

“Today, we are one step closer to our goal of powering all of our operations with clean and renewable energy, and we are grateful to our partners for this collaboration."

The Rattlesnake Creek will be equipped to generate around 1.3TWh of clean electricity annually required to meet the equivalent annual consumption needs of more than 105,000 US households.

Separately, Enel Green Power North America said it has commissioned the 300MW Rock Creek wind farm located in Atchison County, Missouri, US.

The $500m Rock Creek project will generate approximately 1,250GWh of power annually, required to meet the energy needs of more than 100,000 US households.

Image: Facebook intends to power its data center in Nebraska with 100% clean energy. Photo: courtesy of dan/ FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

