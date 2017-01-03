CLER: LATAM Renewable Energy Forum

Growth of renewables in Latin America is forecast to be fuelled by steady development of new projects and increased financial engagement by key players. Funding of these projects is crucial, providing unique opportunities for overseas investors to enter the market or expand market share.

Technological innovations have increased efficiency and reduced costs boosting the grid competitiveness of renewable energy. In countries around the world – notably Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and especially in Argentina – solar and wind energy are outcompeting fossil fuels. Solar energy is predicted to be cheaper than coal globally by 2025. According to the latest International Energy Agency report, as demand grows over the next five years, renewables will remain the fastest-growing source of electricity.

The event will bring together the market leaders in solar and wind industries, auction winners, finance and storage experts, as well as technology providers, regulators, developers and industry bodies in the Argentinian and international renewables sector.

CLER 2018 provides an exceptional platform for generating new business and helps establish long term relationships with key clients through our customised face-to-face business meeting package. It is the best way to meet decision makers and solution providers and provide the most value to your organisation while attending the event.

Source: Company Press Release