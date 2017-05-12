CIP acquires three offshore wind sites in Taiwan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), via the funds Copenhagen Infrastructure II K/S (CI II) and Copenhagen Infrastructure III K/S (CI III), has acquired three offshore wind sites under development in Taiwan.

The three sites are all located off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait and have a total capacity of up to 1,500MW. The three projects have been developed up to now by Fuhai Wind Farm Corporation.

The Government in Taiwan has set a target of 3,000 MW of offshore wind to be constructed by 2025 and decided that nuclear power will be phased out by 2025.

As part of the acquisition of the projects, CIP has entered into a MOU with the local company CSBC Corporation Taiwan regarding supply and installation services.

Further development of the sites will be undertaken by CIP in collaboration with local partner Taiwan Generations Corporation (TGC). The three projects are in the process of applying for the required environmental permits and are still subject to a final investment decision.

Source: Company Press Release