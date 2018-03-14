Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Carbon Trust launches pilot project to reduce costs for offshore wind projects

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

Carbon Trust has launched new demonstration project, Blue Pilot, which aims to reduce costs and underwater noise during construction of offshore wind farms.

The Blue Pilot, part of the Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA) program, involves deployment of the BLUE Hammer, a new type of pile driver developed by Dutch firm Fistuca, a spin-off from Eindhoven University of Technology.

According to estimations, the project will save up to €33m-€40m for a 720MW offshore wind farm.

The project is supported by €3.2m funding from OWA partners E.ON, EnBW, Ørsted, Statoil and Vattenfall as well as industry partners Fistuca, Van Oord, Shell and Sif.

Additionally, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency RVO has granted over €2.5m in subsidies for the project.

Carbon Trust Offshore Wind Accelerator foundations working area project manager Michael Stephenson said: “The BLUE PILOT has real potential to impact the levelised cost of energy of offshore wind projects.

“We are excited to support this project to validate the hammer offshore and to support the integration of industry into the project, which will be vital to its success.”

In addition to reducing underwater noise levels by up to 20 dB (SEL), the BLUE Hammer could potentially reduce the fatigue damage during installation on the pile by up to 90%.

Statoil wind & low carbon solutions technology director Rajnish Sharma said: “Statoil is constantly seeking to reduce the environmental impact and cost of our offshore wind projects.

“The Blue Piling technology has the potential to be an important contributor in this work, and we look forward together with the industry to develop this new technology.”

As part of the BLUE PILOT project, the hammer will be validated offshore via the installation of a full-size monopile at a location in Dutch waters. The tests are planned to be carried out in the summer of 2018.

Following testing of small-scale BLUE Hammer prototype in 2016, Fistuca received funding support from Huisman Equipment and the RVO to manufacture a full-size hammer which is capable of driving the largest XXL monopiles available in the market.

Image: The Blue Pilot project involves deployment of BLUE Hammer pile driver. Photo: courteys of Carbon Trust.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.