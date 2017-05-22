C2Wind to provide design inputs for Vattenfall's offshore wind projects

C2Wind has signed a two-year framework agreement with Vattenfall to offer design inputs for the Swedish developer’s offshore wind projects.

Our team of specialists and project leads is looking forward to supporting the leading Renewable Energy Developer and Operator, with the design of support structures for offshore wind turbines, as well as site conditions studies and interface management !

According to Kasper Roed Jensen, Head of Civil and Structural Engineering at Vattenfall “C2Wind have already provided key inputs to our projects, through their extensive experience and calculation capabilities. The framework agreement is a natural step for us to take.”

For C2Wind’s Director, Christian Berg Mørch "this framework agreement is truly a milestone for C2Wind. We are very pleased and excited about strengthening our relationship with Vattenfall’s very competent teams !"

Source: Company Press Release