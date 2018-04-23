Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Boralex to acquire French wind energy developer Kallista Energy Investment for €129m

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 April 2018

Canadian energy company Boralex has agreed to buy French wind energy developer Kallista Energy Investment from Ardian Infrastructure for €129.4m.

The transaction, which will see Boralex add Kallista Energy’s 163MW of installed wind power projects in France, includes assumption of €94m in project debt by the Canadian firm.

The operating wind power projects in the transaction have an average remaining life of eight years under contract. Also, the deal includes a 10MW ready-to-build project and a 158MW portfolio of projects.

Through the acquisition, Boralex said that it will boost its position as a major independent producer of wind power in France by increasing its installed capacity to 772MW.

Boralex president and CEO Patrick Lemaire said: "This transaction is very strategic and beneficial for Boralex and will strengthen our position as France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power and allow us to take full advantage of our unique and integrated model as developer, prime contractor and operator of our projects.

“Boralex will enjoy a number of operational synergies and significantly improve its growth prospects in light of the very ambitious renewable energy development goals set by the French government."

Globally, the company will grow its total installed capacity by more than 11%, from 1,456MW to 1,619MW through the addition of the Kallista Energy assets.

In Europe, Boralex will expand its portfolio of potential projects to nearly 1GW after completion of the transaction.

Kallista Energy was created in 2006 and five years later, it was 100% acquired by Ardian.

Kallista Energy Investment president Frédéric Roche said: “We are particularly satisfied to have partnered with Ardian in the consolidation of the wind sector in France. We have developed a strong relationship with the Ardian team, which has brought invaluable support specifically in the execution of complex transactions.

“Looking ahead, we are fully confident in Boralex’s ability to build the next chapter of Kallista Energy Investment’s history.” 

The acquisition is likely to be completed by June, subject to regulatory approvals and meeting of customary closing conditions.

